Probationer given prison time for possession of firearm

May 20—A 20-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and was sentenced to seven years in prison with a 120-day review for possible placement back on probation.

James M. Rhodes, of Joplin, changed his plea to guilty on the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement calling for the seven-year term under the state's 120-day program. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and sentenced Rhodes accordingly.

A Joplin police officer stopped a vehicle Dec. 21 and found that both the driver and passenger had outstanding warrants. A consent search of the vehicle turned up a handgun under the seat of the passenger, Rhodes, who was on probation at the time for burglary and theft convictions.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.