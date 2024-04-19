Probation violator captured after Fox 2 report

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo — Following an exclusive Fox 2 investigation about a possible dangerous driver. It follows our February report about a grieving mom pushing for accountability.

Carrie Knight has been fighting for the public’s safety following the 2017 death of her son, Nicholas Spencer. In a car crash in Lincoln County, her 18-year-old died. The driver of the vehicle her son was in was convicted of manslaughter.

But that driver, Jeffery W. Holden, was allowed to stay out of jail on probation. Court records showed he then received more driving citations, including one ticket that says, “(Holden) stated he was not required to have insurance.”

Knight argued that the violations should send him to jail. She told us today, “Knight, he took my son’s life, and now he’s still not following the rules.”

Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood agreed, revoking Holden’s probation and issuing an arrest warrant. This past February, we visited the suspect’s court-listed address in Louisiana, MO, in an attempt to track him down.

He didn’t answer, but Prosecutor Wood said Holden took notice. Wood said, “He surrendered himself to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and posted bond on our warrant.”

Holden appeared at the Lincoln County Courthouse for his probation revocation hearing, where prosecutor Wood says Holden admitted to violating probation.

Wood said, “We had law violations that were associated with the tickets brought to our attention that you guys had reported on—him being on warrant status as well—along with other directives that had been issued, such as certain treatment programs that had not been done and directives not to have any drug use and there were marijuana violations associated with that.”

The probation and parole office is now writing up a report so that a judge can decide what to do.

Carrie Knight commented, “I just don’t want to see him back out there doing the same things, so I hope the judge makes a good decision.”

Next month, Holden will appear in court for his sentence. Knight says she’ll be there.

