Probation granted homeless woman on drug trafficking conviction

Apr. 15—A Jasper County judge granted a 22-year-old woman a suspended imposition of sentence Monday on a conviction for trafficking in narcotics.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson placed Nidia Y. Jimenez-Martinez on supervised probation for five years at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.

The defendant had pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to second-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea agreement capping the prison time she might receive at 15 years and promising that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the possibility of a suspended imposition of sentence.

Jimenez-Martinez was arrested May 16 of last year following a traffic stop conducted by police in Carthage that resulted in the seizure of 1.1 grams of fentanyl pills, 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of heroin, and small amounts of cocaine and THC wax.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that she was with a man at the time with whom she said she had been selling drugs to get by while homeless and without jobs.