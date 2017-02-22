You Probably Shouldn't Be Taking That Probiotic, This Digestive Expert Says





As a dietitian who's worked in a gastroenterology practice for the better part of a decade, one of the most common questions my patients ask me is, "Should I take a probiotic supplement?" More often than not, my answer is "no." This surprises most people.

We're all increasingly bombarded by advertising and popular media messages suggesting that the answer to all that ails us resides in the gut. The relatively poor condition of the modern American gut microbiota -- that complex ecosystem of microscopic bacteria and yeasts that inhabits our intestines -- is being linked to all manner of health issues, from obesity and metabolic diseases to depression and autoimmune disease. The typical conclusion based on these compelling health headlines is that taking pills full of "probiotic" bacteria is an essential component to basic health maintenance -- no less important than brushing your teeth or washing your hands. But that conclusion is false.

For what it's worth, I'm hardly alone in this perspective. If you interview any researcher who studies the gut microbiota for a living, there's a very good chance that he or she doesn't take probiotic supplements, either. It's not because we don't believe that a diverse gut microbiota plays an essential role in human health on a whole host of dimensions. Rather, it's because we don't believe that the vast majority of commercially-available probiotic supplements make a significant difference in improving the diversity or health of the gut microbiota. We don't believe they typically improve actual human health outcomes, either.

How can it be that the gut is so vitally important to human health, and yet experts like me don't recommend routine supplementation with "good bacteria" meant to support a healthy gut ecosystem? Here are a few reasons:

1. Probiotics are non-specific.

The term "probiotic" is as general as the term "vitamin." If you ask me whether you should take a vitamin, I'd need to know which vitamin and for what. If you're vitamin D deficient, for example, then taking a vitamin B12 supplement won't help.

"Probiotic" is a catchall term to describe any species or strain of bacteria or yeast that may have a demonstrated benefit for human health. Its relevance to you will depend on your own health status, and whether that particular species or strain at that particular dose has been shown in well-controlled studies to be helpful for people with similar health issues.

Most products being sold today, however, have not been scientifically tested for benefit, and among those that have demonstrated some promise, the effect has been pretty modest. So the chances you'll choose a product that helps you in a specific way are as slim as finding a needle in a haystack. And, if you're lucky enough to find that needle, don't expect it to morph into a silver bullet.

2. Current probiotic supplements are like a drop in the ocean.

Your gut is home to over 100 trillion microbes from over 1,000 different species. Commercial probiotics typically contain between one and two different species of microbes in doses of 1 million to 25 million colony-forming units. In other words, one typical supplement contains 0.0001 of 1 percent of the total microbial population of your gut. It also represents 0.1 percent of the species diversity of your gut's rich, diverse, complex ecosystem. In this way, probiotic pills really are like a drop in the ocean; unlikely to infiltrate and change this complex ecosystem in a measurable and sustained way. Indeed, studies have shown that supplemental probiotics do not have a significant or lasting effect on the composition of the gut microbiota as evidenced by comparisons of stool before and after probiotic supplement use.

3. We can't be sure what's even in that pill.

Most of the critters we host in our guts can't even be grown in a lab, meaning that many of the probiotics being sold are selected based on their convenience for the marketer, not their efficacy for the consumer. Moreover, many probiotics don't contain what they say they do; numerous researchers have audited commercially-sold probiotic supplements and compared their contents to what was being claimed on the label. In half or more of cases (depending on the study), they don't match up.