Pro-Trump rally by English far-right activists in London

    Yahoo News Photo Staff
    People demonstrate outside the U.S. Embassy in London in support of President Trump’s visit to the U.K., July 14, 2018. (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

    Several hundred English far-right activists applauded and cheered on Saturday when a large cut-out picture of President Trump was unveiled during a march through central London.

    The few thousand-strong group were made up of those who were on a “Welcome Trump” march and another larger one in support of a jailed far-right activist.

    Although there were a few signs saying “Britain Loves Trump,” the focus was clearly on the jailed activist Tommy Robinson. (Reuters)

