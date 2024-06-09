Pro-Palestinian protesters reject U of O proposal, vow to remain at encampment

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the University of Ottawa encampment following a convocation ceremony on Saturday afternoon. The protesters say they won't leave until the university takes their demands seriously. (Dawoud Najmudin - image credit)

When Sumayya Kheireddine crossed the stage at her convocation Sunday, cries of "Free Palestine!" rang out as she faced her fellow University of Ottawa graduates with the words "divest now" written on her hands.

"[It was] the least I can do," the Telfer School of Management graduate told CBC.

Kheireddine is the president of INSAF, one of the organizations behind the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa.

She's also one of many students who have been protesting at the university's convocation ceremonies this month.

"It's just it doesn't feel right for us to be graduating and allowing business to continue as usual when we know that there's no universities left in Gaza," she said.

After the ceremony, Kheireddine returned to the encampment that went up more than a month ago. She said students will remain there until the U of O takes their demands seriously.

Sumayya Kheireddine, one of the pro-Palestinian protest organizers, returned to the encampment on Sunday morning following her graduation.

Sumayya Kheireddine, one of the pro-Palestinian protest organizers, returned to the encampment on Sunday morning following her graduation. (Anchal Sharma/CBC )

Offer didn't 'seriously address divestment'

Those demands include a promise from the school to divest from companies protesters say have ties to Israel and the conflict in Gaza.

A proposal from the university last week included an offer to release a full list of its investments, including those in Israel.

It came with conditions, however, including that protesters would not disrupt convocation ceremonies and would pack up the encampment.

Ayem Hakimi, one of the protesters, said the group rejected the proposal because it did not "seriously address divestment."

The protesters also want the university to specifically define anti-Palestinian racism and cut ties with academic institutions in Israel.

In a statement posted to the university's website, vice-president of academic affairs Jacques Beauvais wrote that he was disappointed by the group's decision and that the school is working toward a resolution with students.

"Throughout the discussions, we have reaffirmed our commitment to maintaining responsible investment practices," the statement said.

"The University is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), which are currently incorporated into our Responsible Investment Guidelines. We are committed to reviewing our Guidelines through a human rights lens."

Dawoud Najmudin says the goal of protesting at convocation is to let university administration know students will not be going anywhere until their demands are met.

Dawoud Najmudin says the goal of protesting at convocation is to let university administration know students will not be going anywhere until their demands are met. (Anchal Sharma/CBC )

Will keep protesting until compromise reached

Roughly 8,000 graduates from the class of 2024 will be walking across the stage at 11 ceremonies this month, university spokesperson Jesse Robichaud wrote in a statement to CBC.

"Everyone in our community has the right to celebrate these accomplishments in an environment of safety and respect, and we have implemented enhanced security measures to ensure convocation is inclusive and accessible to all," Robichaud wrote.

But Dawoud Najmudin, a student who protested at a convocation ceremony on Saturday afternoon, told CBC the goal is not to disrespect students' achievements but to be visible and remind the administration that they're not going anywhere.

"If anyone's actually disrespecting students it's the administration," he said, accusing the university of not engaging with the protesters "in good faith."

Kheireddine says the group is open to further discussion with the university and hopes to reach a compromise that will satisfy their demands.

"We are going to stay until the university ... at least gives us something close to what we're demanding," Hakimi added.