Pro-Palestinian protesters close Wacker Drive at rush hour
Dozens were arrested Monday after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the roadway entering into Terminal 1 at O'Hare Airport and later halted traffic downtown.
Dozens were arrested Monday after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the roadway entering into Terminal 1 at O'Hare Airport and later halted traffic downtown.
The excitement is palpable as Clark prepares to use her passing and playmaking to help Indiana return to the postseason.
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
Experts say to stock up, pay close attention to weather warnings and stay off the roads as increasingly severe weather sweeps the U.S. in the spring.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
Chop-chop: Score a Ninja Creami for $149, a Lodge Dutch oven for $70 and a Henckels knife duo for $25.
O'Neill required eight stitches after a violent collision caused his head to snap back and left him and Rafael Devers sprawled on the the outfield turf at Fenway Park.
Sterling has called Yankees games since 1989, a span including the Derek Jeter era that saw the franchise win five World Series championships.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your spring DIY projects.
Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.
An extortion group has published a portion of what it says are the private and sensitive patient records on millions of Americans stolen during the ransomware attack on Change Healthcare in February. On Monday, a new ransomware and extortion gang that calls itself RansomHub published several files on its dark web leak site containing personal information about patients across different documents, including billing files, insurance records and medical information. RansomHub threatened to sell the data to the highest bidder unless Change Healthcare pays a ransom.
Let us pause for a moment to appreciate what Wembanyama just accomplished in his first year in the NBA.
Tesla has halted Cybertruck deliveries, telling owners that there has been an "unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle."
On the first day of Trump’s first criminal trial, prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to fine Trump $3,000 for three social media posts attacking witnesses who will testify in the hush money case against him that they say violate a gag order put in place by the judge last month
The desert was hot with appearances by Grimes, Doja Cat, No Doubt, Charli D'Amelio and more.
The weird yet effective bestselling formula has won over fans who say it tones and tightens like nothing else: 'I'm 54 years old but look like I’m 40!'
Google's Pixel 7a smartphone is on sale for a new low of $349.
Here’s your go-to guide with everything you need to know about COVID-19, including testing expanding to more airports, updated isolation guidelines and plans for a fall vaccine.