Pro-Palestinian protesters attend rally in Parliament Square

Noname Security, a cybersecurity startup that protects APIs, is in advanced talks with Akamai Technologies to sell itself for $500 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. Noname was co-founded in 2020 by Oz Golan and Shay Levi and is headquartered in Palo Alto but has Israeli roots. While the sale price is a significant discount from that valuation, the deal as it currently stands would be for cash, the person said.