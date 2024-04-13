Pro-Palestinian protesters attend rally in Parliament Square
Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters attend a rally in Parliament Square calling for a ceasefire and urging the government to stop all arms sales to Israel.
Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters attend a rally in Parliament Square calling for a ceasefire and urging the government to stop all arms sales to Israel.
The United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
For the 2024 Masters Tournament, IBM and Masters introduced an app for the Apple Vision Pro for fans of the sport who can’t make the trip to Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
It has over 20,000 five-star reviewers, and some have even ditched pricier skin creams.
Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are 23 percent off their normal price of $300, bringing them down to just $230. It's the best price yet for the premium earbud, which offer noise cancellation, adaptive sound and many more features.
Take it from over 57,000 five-star reviewers — these rock.
'I'm 60 years old and I am amazed when I look sexy': 7,000 shoppers give this top a five-star rating.
Getting your car detailed professionally can cost a lot of money. You can buy your own products and do it yourself and save time and money.
Fanny packs are back, and this is the one 35,000 five-star fans rave about.
The stylish celeb's favorites include a lengthening mascara, a creamy concealer and a shampoo that gives volume to thin hair.
Ad blockers might seem like an unlikely defense in the fight against spyware, but new reporting casts fresh light on how spyware makers are weaponizing online ads to allow governments to conduct surveillance. Spyware makers are reportedly capable of locating and stealthily infecting specific targets with spyware using banner ads. Predator is able to access the full contents of a target's phone in real time.
What does Taylor Swift have in common with a group of improv comedians pretending to be wizards? Dropout's Dungeons & Dragons actual play show, Dimension 20, is getting pretty close to selling out a 19,000-seat venue just hours after ticket sales opened to the general public. When I was playing D&D in the early eighties, I would have never believed that there was a future where people would watch live D&D at Madison Square Garden.
Once again, Bryson DeChambeau is taking an unconventional route to the top of a leaderboard.
Get that cat eye sharp enough to kill a man with up to 20% off eyeliner and more — but act fast.
Noname Security, a cybersecurity startup that protects APIs, is in advanced talks with Akamai Technologies to sell itself for $500 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. Noname was co-founded in 2020 by Oz Golan and Shay Levi and is headquartered in Palo Alto but has Israeli roots. While the sale price is a significant discount from that valuation, the deal as it currently stands would be for cash, the person said.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
Crude prices soared Friday on speculation of an imminent attack on Israeli targets by Iran or its proxies as soon as Saturday.
She recommends ditching expensive brands and sticking with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's.
We found fan-favorite microfiber sheets for a low $22 and a popular Sealy queen for nearly $700 off.
8BitDo's Ultimate Controller with charging dock is currently on sale for $56. That's 20 percent off and a solid deal on one of the best third-party gamepads around.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than $100 off right now at Amazon, with some models and color options hitting record-low prices.