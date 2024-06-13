Pro-Palestine Protesters Vandalize Cal State LA Building, Tip Over Golf Carts

Police officers were seen surveying damage to the California State University, Los Angeles student services building after pro-Palestine protesters briefly occupied it on the evening of Wednesday, June 12.

Footage recorded by Sean Beckner-Carmitchel early on Thursday, June 13, shows a barricade of tipped-over utility carts outside the building. Inside the property, spray paint is visible on windows, walls, and floors.

In a post, Beckner-Carmitchel said protesters had left the building by the time of uploading. According to local reports, CSULA classes were remote on Thursday. Credit: Sean Beckner-Carmitchel via Storyful