Pro-Palestine protesters stage daylong rally at UCF, call for divestiture

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters called for the University of Central Florida to divest itself from companies with ties to Israel and urged a ceasefire in Gaza during a day-long on-campus rally Tuesday.

As has been the case with earlier rallies at UCF — and in contrast with some around the country, including at the University of South Florida — the students avoided confrontation with police and there were no arrests. Demonstrators camped out on blankets, participated in prayers, discussed politics and recited chants including one that ended with “free, free Palestine.”

“We have a lot of connections to Lockheed. We want to cut ties with Tel Aviv University,” said Raneem Sadek, one of the UCF students attempting to reinstate the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at the university. Sadek acted as spokesperson for the group, which had advised protest participants not to speak to the media.

“But the main goal, though, is we want the students to be able to have their voice spoken,” Sadek said.

The chancellor of the state university system last year ordered all Florida state universities to “deactivate” SJP, saying some positions espoused by the national group violated the state’s anti-terrorism statute. However, the state did not enforce the order amid legal challenges, leaving the campus groups in limbo.

Sadek said the process for SJP to become a registered student organization again at UCF could be completed this fall.

“We’re just letting the students know that we’re here and we’re not backing down, and we’re also demanding full, permanent, forever cease-fire,” Sadek said at the UCF event, staged in the southeast corner of Memory Mall near the center of campus. The area was dubbed the Liberated Zone.

Tuesday’s protest also was considered a momentum builder for a broader protest scheduled for downtown Orlando on Saturday.

UCF has been the scene of a few pro-Palestine demonstrations in recent months, including one last weekend near the graduation ceremonies held at Addition Financial Arena on the opposite end of Memory Mall.

Classes are not currently in session at UCF, and campus was relatively quiet Tuesday away from the Liberated Zone. Individuals occasionally passed by the protests on foot or scooters during the midday hours. There was a small University police presence, and an electronic sign rolled onto the lawn reminded people of what items, such as weapons, and activities were prohibited.

“Classes are out right now. We’re aware of that. This is basically a show for what is coming in the fall when we are reinstated,” Sadek said. “A lot of students are back home. But we wanted to let everybody know we are still here and we are still standing.”

Conflict between Palestinians and Israel has existed for decades, but this round of protests comes in response to the war that began Oct. 7, when the Hamas, a militant Palestinian group, launched an attack in Israel that killed 1,200 people. Later attacks by Israel reportedly have killed more than 34,000 Palestinians.

