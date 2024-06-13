Pro-Palestine Protesters Damage Cal State Los Angeles Building

Pro-Palestine protesters at California State University, Los Angeles caused significant damage to a university building during a brief occupation on Wednesday, June 12.

Footage recorded by Sean Beckner-Carmitchel early on Thursday shows the damage to Salazar Hall, the university’s student services building.

Local media reported that the building had been briefly occupied on Wednesday by pro-Palestine protesters, forcing university staff, including the campus president, to shelter inside.

The protesters had been moved on by the time of recording, Beckner-Carmitchel said. Credit: Sean Beckner-Carmitchel via Storyful

