Pro-Israel group looks to oust two members of ‘The Squad’

Another pro-Israel group has jumped into competitive Democratic primaries to try ousting two high-profile incumbent progressives.

The Democratic Majority for Israel PAC on Wednesday endorsed Westchester County Executive George Latimer — who is running against Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York’s 16th District — and St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, who is looking to unseat Rep. Cori Bush in Missouri’s 1st District.

Both Bowman and Bush are members of “The Squad.” Since joining Congress in 2021, both have established themselves as outspoken progressives.

It’s the latest pro-Israel group to get involved in these races. In recent months, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee endorsed both Latimer and Bell, as did the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

Progressive members of Congress are being targeted this cycle, in part, for their support for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war. In rolling out the endorsements, DMFI PAC Chair Mark Mellman hit Bowman for his “troubling track record includes demonizing and delegitimizing Israel” and Bush for her “opposition to the Democratic agenda and longstanding enmity towards Israel.”

Bowman’s campaign attacked DMFI as “another Republican megadonor-funded super PAC.”

“They will keep collecting Donald Trump's donors, we'll keep shoring up our core Democratic base,” Bowman spokesperson Lawrence Wang said in a statement.

Bush's campaign similarly criticized super PACs with ties to Republican donors delving into the race.

Bowman and Bush both faced primary challenges in 2022, which they overwhelmingly won. But the dynamics this cycle could prove challenging for the incumbents, who are likely to face a barrage of outside spending.

DMFI did not indicate how much it is planning to spend in these primaries. But it has a high-dollar track record: In 2022, it spent more than $3.6 million on TV, radio and digital ads in more than a dozen House races. AIPAC has said it plans to spend as much as $100 million this cycle.

Those expected attacks will not go unanswered. Reject AIPAC, a coalition of progressive groups, launched this cycle to counteract AIPAC’s opposition campaign. IfNotNow Movement, a liberal-leaning Jewish group that is part of that coalition, endorsed Bowman and Bush, along with other members of The Squad, last month and is planning to focus on fieldwork in those districts.

Other members of The Squad, including Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, are also facing primary challengers. Neither DMFI nor AIPAC have endorsed in those races.

New York’s primary is in June, and Missouri’s is in August.