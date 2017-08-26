    1 / 13

    Pro-Confederate rally draws counterprotest in Knoxville, Tenn.

    Supporters for and against a Fort Sanders Confederate memorial monument face off in on Aug. 26, 2017 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    An estimated 400 counter-demonstrators gathered in Knoxville, Tennessee to protest less than two dozen demonstrators at a white separatist rally at the Fort Sanders Confederate memorial, which some have called to remove, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported.

    Police officers and barricades separated the two sides. One organizer carried a sign reading, “Stand Against Leftist Hate” to the hisses and boos of counter-protesters, the paper reported. Photos showed them holding Confederate flags.

    A woman who was not yet identified was arrested when she attempted to crash the counter-protester side late Saturday afternoon, according to local media. (Reuters)

    Photography by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

