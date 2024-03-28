Who Priya Shah, nonprofit founder and subject of Chicago mural?

TechCrunch

Robinhood's new credit card was revealed Tuesday, and though it's only available for Robinhood Gold members, the Gold Card does have a feature that's spurring headlines: the ability to invest cash-back bonuses into investments. Robinhood is hoping that bonus, plus a slew of other perks, including the ability to add family members as cardholders, even if they're young or without a Social Security number, will be enough to pull customers away from Apple's pull. You could argue that Robinhood's choice to offer a card is just an extension of its already expanding portfolio of financial products.