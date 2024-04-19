Private space-junk probe to conduct up-close inspection of spent rocket stage

A space-junk removal satellite launched for Japanese company Astroscale has completed rendezvous maneuvers with its target and is commencing a proximity operations phase in which it will approach the other spacecraft.

The Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) satellite launched on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket on Feb. 18. It aims to get up close and analyze a Japanese H-2A rocket upper stage that launched the GOSAT Earth observation satellite in 2009, and in doing so, test technologies and operations for approaching and monitoring debris objects

ADRAS-J is now within several hundred kilometers of its target and has started using Angles-Only Navigation, a navigation method to estimate relative position and velocity through the spacecraft on-board cameras.

The company states that the test is a major milestone in the mission objective of demonstrating rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO).

"Starting Angles Only Navigation is a huge milestone for the ADRAS-J mission, highlighting the expertise and teamwork among Astroscale teams in Japan, the UK, and the U.S.," said Eijiro Atarashi, ADRAS-J Project Manager at Astroscale Japan, in a statement .

"This brings us one step closer to further advancing our RPO capabilities and our understanding of space debris, reinforcing our commitment to the sustainable development of space."

ADRAS-J is currently in a 347 x 383 miles (558 x 617 kilometers) orbit. Following the proximity approach phase, ADRAS-J will attempt to execute a fly-around of the 11 meters long and four meters in diameter [36 by 13 feet] upper stage, capturing crucial images and data to assess the rocket body's movement and condition of the structure, according to Astroscale.

The 330-pound (150 kilograms) spacecraft is part of an orbital debris removal program backed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for Phase I of its Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration program.

The data and operations experience from ADRAS-J aims to assist the later removal of spunk junk, an issue that threatens the sustainable use of orbital space above the Earth .

Astroscale was founded in 2013 and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Israel. Its future plans include launching its End of Life Services by Astroscale-Multiple ( ELSA-M ) vehicle to dock with a satellite and remove it from orbit.