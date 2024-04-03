Private school parents used to yearly fee increases, claims Labour

Darren Jones said private schools should not be exempt from tax because they are privately-run businesses - ANTHONY DEVLIN/BLOOMBERG

Parents of private school pupils are already “used to” fees going up every year, a Labour frontbencher claimed as he defended the party’s plan to impose VAT on the charges.

Labour has said if it wins the next general election it will add the 20 per cent levy to independent school fees.

This has prompted fears schools would simply pass the tax onto parents, potentially making private education unaffordable for many and triggering an exodus of thousands of pupils into the state sector.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, claimed on Wednesday that parents were “used to having to pay more each year for their private school provision”.

Speaking to TalkTV on Wednesday morning, Mr Jones argued the independent education sector should not be exempt from paying tax “just because they are schools – they are private-run businesses”.

“The money we think we can generate from closing that VAT loophole will be really, really vital to go into our state schools who have seen a real-terms very, very significant cut in the funding to the majority of pupils that go to state schools across the country,” he said.

“The important point here is that private school fees have gone up year after year after year for many, many years and so parents are used to having to pay more each year for their private school provision and what we have said to private schools is we are giving them advance notice of this so that they can transition to having to pay VAT through parent fees.

“Many of our schools are in a position to be able to pass this on over a number of academic years or to think about spreading the cost as opposed to lumping a whole 20 per cent on parent fees in one go and we would encourage schools to work with a Labour government if we win the election later this year to make sure that this policy is implemented in the best possible way for everybody.”

‘Opportunity not resentment’

Labour claims its policy would generate as much as £1.7 billion to spend on state education and seven of the policies unveiled by Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, rely on £1.3 billion of funding from the introduction of VAT on fees.

But an analysis published last month by the Adam Smith Institute (ASI), a free market think tank, suggested the tax raid could actually cost the taxpayer £1.6 billion a year if it forces a quarter of pupils into the state sector.

The report, titled Short Term Thinking, said projections that only 3 to 7 per cent of children would leave were too optimistic and predicted Labour would raise no money at all if 10 and 15 per cent of private school pupils were to migrate.

A poll for The Telegraph of 350 independent school leaders found 95 per cent expect to increase their prices as a result of Labour’s policy, while a survey by Ashbridge Partners this week suggested four in 10 parents were likely to withdraw their children if VAT on fees was introduced.

Sir Keir’s flagship commitments on abolishing non-domiciled tax breaks and expanded childcare provision have already been adopted by the Conservative Government. He has also scrapped a number of his more ambitious earlier policy pledges including a £28 billion green borrowing commitment.

Labour has stood firm on its plans to tax private schools and the issue is set to become a major dividing line at the general election, which is expected to be held in the second half of this year.

After Sir Keir unveiled the levy, Rishi Sunak accused him of “attacking people like my parents”, who sent him to Winchester College, and claimed he did not understand that Britain “believes in opportunity not resentment”.

Scrapping charitable status for private schools is one of the few policies proposed by Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir’s predecessor, that has survived an overhaul of the party’s offering since the April 2020 leadership election.