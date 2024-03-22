Private school got over $1 million in funding — but owner pocketed it, Florida cops say

A Florida private school owner is accused of misappropriating state program funds meant for her academy, deputies said.

The owner of Touch by an Angel Learning Academy in Lake City was charged after deputies say she stole more than $1.3 million in state funding designated for her school, according to a March 21 Columbia County Sheriff’s Office news release. The K-12 school advertised having “smaller class sizes” and a “1:1 teacher to child ratio” in 2023, per its Facebook page.

The investigation into the academy was prompted by a citizen tip, Sheriff Mark Hunter said in the release. The sheriff’s office received information in December that the owner was “misusing state funding” that was meant for the school, deputies said.

The school had applied for funding from two state programs: the Early Learning Coalition — an organization meant to improve learning for children 5 and younger — and Step up for Students, a state-funded scholarship program for private schooling. Deputies say the owner “fraudulently obtained” money from the programs.

The sheriff’s office conducted searches of a home and the academy Thursday, March 21, after obtaining warrants, deputies said.

Deputies then filed an arrest warrant for the woman and charged her with grand theft and fraud, according to the sheriff’s office.

Attorney information for the 50-year-old owner wasn’t listed in the release or jail records.

There may be other people associated in the fraud case, so the investigation is ongoing, deputies said. Anyone with information can contact 386-752-7015 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County for anonymous tips at 386-754-7099.

Lake City is about a 60-mile drive southwest of Jacksonville.

