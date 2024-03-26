From prisoner to president: Bassirou Diomaye Faye to become Senegal’s youngest president

Only two weeks ago, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sitting in a prison cell. Faye was arrested almost a year ago for “spreading false news, contempt of court, and defamation of a constituted body". He is now set to be inaugurated as Senegal's president.

When his candidature was announced, many believed he didn't stand a chance.

Yet, at the age of 44, he is set to become Senegal's and Africa's youngest head of state.

His main rival in the presidential election, former prime minister Amadou Ba, recognised Faye's victory on Monday.

"In choosing me as president, the Senegalese people have made the choice of rupture", Faye said in his first speech as future head of state of Senegal, on Monday evening in Dakar's Radisson hotel.

His mentor, opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, endorsed him as his replacement only a few months ago, after he was judged to be ineligible for the office.

In twelve presidential elections based on universal suffrage in Senegal, this is the first time that an opposition candidate has won in the first round.

'The same project'

Faye has never held elected office.



