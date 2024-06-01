Prisoner’s death at Eastern Shore facility ruled a homicide; Maryland State Police investigating

Maryland State Police are investigating a prisoner’s death at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

Eugene Stanford, 49, originally of Trappe, Maryland, was killed while serving time at the facility around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police said in a news release. The Eastern Correctional Institution is a medium-security facility in Westover on the lower Eastern Shore.

Stanford’s autopsy showed there was foul play, so his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the release.

An inmate has been identified as a suspect but has not been charged. The suspect will not be identified until charged.