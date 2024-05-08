Prison term for man who sexually assaulted minors over decades

BRIDGETON — A Gloucester County man has received an eight-year prison term for sexually assaulting four minors over almost three decades.

Andy Chanza, 67, of Newfield must serve almost seven years before parole eligibility, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Chanza admitted guilt in December to four counts of sexual assault.

The incidents, which occurred over 29 years in Vineland, involved children under the age of 13, the prosecutor's office said.

"Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender in accordance with Megan's Law and be subject to parole supervision for life," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Superior Court Judge William Ziegler sentenced Chanza on May 6.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Andy Chanza, 67, won't have parole eligibility for almost seven years