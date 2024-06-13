Prison staff are rarely charged in custody deaths. Now advocates see hope for change

Unprecedented. Highly unusual. A turning point.

That's how advocates and stakeholders are describing the charges filed against nine state correctional staff for their treatment of two men who died at Waupun Correctional Institution.

The former warden, Randall Hepp, and eight other workers, including nurses, correctional sergeants and lieutenants, at the facility are facing charges of misconduct in office and abuse of residents of a penal facility related to the deaths of Cameron Williams, 24, and Donald W. Maier, 62.

Williams died of a rare stroke after begging staff for help. Maier died of probable dehydration and malnutrition, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Only a handful of those kinds of charges are filed each year across the state. In the last 20 years, those charges have been filed about 100 times, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel analysis of court data found.

Few of the cases were tied to the state's correctional system, and even fewer resulted in convictions.

Last week, prosecutors charged nine former corrections workers in one day.

“It really is quite — I wouldn't say unheard of — but a highly unusual occurrence for criminal charges to be filed, particularly against a warden,” said David Fathi, director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project.

Across the country, even in cases of "egregious deaths" of prisoners that involve staff misconduct, including negligence or dereliction of duty, there often are no charges, he said.

It is also the type of accountability that most prison reform advocates have long called for in Wisconsin. Some view the recent charges as a watershed in the treatment of incarcerated people and the handling of in-custody deaths at the state's Department of Corrections.

"The scope and severity of it are certainly unprecedented," said David Liners, executive director of WISDOM, an advocacy organization that supports those incarcerated.

"I think the culture has so long been very internal: The Department of Corrections will solve the Department of Corrections' problems," he said, adding: "I do think this could be a turning point for that."

Four deaths at Waupun in eight months, nine charged

Last week Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt stood before more than a dozen reporters to spotlight his office's findings in the deaths of Williams, Maier, Dean Hoffmann and Tyshun Lemons. All four men died at the prison in Waupun.

Although DOC carries out internal investigation when a prisoner dies, local law enforcement also investigates the cases and can refer criminal charges to prosecutors.

Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will filed charges against three former Waupun employees in Williams' death.

On Oct. 30, Williams was found dead in his cell, despite begging for help in the weeks leading up to his death, according to prisoners previously interviewed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He was dead for 12 hours before prison staff entered his cell to check on him.

Will charged seven former employees, including the former warden, in the death of Maier.

Maier died Feb. 22, a week after staff began periodically switching off the water to prevent Maier from flooding his cell, according to a criminal complaint.

Both charges of abuse of residents of penal facilities and misconduct in public office are class I felonies, which carry a maximum potential sentence of up to 18 months in prison and two years of extended supervision.

Will, the district attorney, said her office was not issuing charges in the case of Hoffmann and Lemons.

Hoffmann, 60, died by suicide in his solitary confinement cell at Waupun last June. Lemons, 30, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in early October.

Although officials at the news conference released findings and charging decisions, which usually signals an investigation is closed, Dodge County Chief Deputy Chad Enright clarified this week that all four death investigations remain open.

Advocate says there's 'a long history of no accountability'

At the news conference, Schmidt harshly criticized the state Department of Corrections, at one point saying his office's investigation found a "blatant disregard for the safety of human beings."

His comments drew praise from advocates of those incarcerated, including Jerome Dillard, executive director of Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing or EXPO.

Dillard said he was in “shock” and “in awe” after the news conference.

“This sheriff was dead-on on many, many points that he touched on," he said. "The fact of the matter is, we’ve been knowing this for a very long time."

Longtime advocate Peg Swan who runs the support group Forum for Understanding Prisons said such accountability was overdue.

"My reaction was 'finally,'" Swan said.

Although she has hope for change, she also remains skeptical given the handling of one of the state's troubled juvenile prisons, Lincoln Hills, nearly a decade ago.

"There's a long history of no accountability," Swan said. "Lincoln Hills was a long time ago and nothing happened and they're still there."

A federal investigation into the abuses at the juvenile prison ended without criminal charges and plans to move youth to new facilities in Milwaukee County remain ongoing.

In-custody deaths at local jails, not state prisons, have resulted in charges in the past

Although rare and not as high-profile as last week's charges, there have been cases of DOC staff facing criminal charges across the past two decades.

In 2010, a guard was charged with beating a handcuffed prisoner who was lying on the floor at Dodge Correctional Institution and ordered by a judge to perform 80 hours of community service.

In 2017, a correctional sergeant at Oakhill Correctional Institution was charged with two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff after she had sex with a prisoner. Under a plea deal, she was sentenced to two years of probation.

The following year, a veteran correctional officer beat a prisoner in his cell at Columbia Correctional Institution. The judge imposed sentences of 18 months' probation on each count charged against the officer.

None of the cases reviewed by the Journal Sentinel showed charges filed against state DOC employees related to prisoners' deaths, but several cases in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties resulted in charges against county and city employees.

In 2016, Terrill Thomas died of dehydration at the Milwaukee County Jail after guards shut off the water in his segregation cell.

The commander of the jail at that time and two other staff members were charged and convicted. Four years after his death, Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., the Miami-based company that previously provided medical services at the jail, was also found criminally guilty in connection with Thomas' death.

Last year, a nurse and lieutenant at the Waukesha County Jail were charged with felonies in the death of Randy Glenn. An autopsy report found five small bags containing roughly 10 grams of cocaine Glenn's stomach.

Earlier this year, two former Milwaukee police officers were convicted of their roles in the 2022 death of Keishon Thomas who died of a drug overdose. One of the officers pleaded no contest and the other entered guilty pleas as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Drake Bentley of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Contact Vanessa Swales at 414-308-5881 or vswales@gannett.com. Follow her on X @Vanessa_Swales.

