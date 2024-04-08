Prison officer admits dangerous driving after fatal Coleraine crash

A prison officer has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a man and seriously injuring his son by dangerous driving.

Gavin Hume, 30, was warned he faces a potential prison sentence over the fatal County Londonderry crash in 2019.

Edward Montgomery, 63, died after the two-vehicle collision on the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine on 9 August.

Mr Montgomery's son Matthew was injured in the crash.

At Antrim Crown Court on Monday defence barrister Kieran Mallon KC asked for the two charges to be put to Mr Hume again, following receipt of an expert engineer's report and a consultation with his client.

Mr Hume then admitted to causing the death of Edward Montgomery by dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily injury to Matthew Montgomery by dangerous driving.

The case was heard at Antrim Crown Court on Monday [BBC]

The defence asked for sentencing to be adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence probation report and a psychological report.

Disqualified from driving

Judge Alistair Devlin ordered both reports and released the defendant on continuing bail, but disqualified him from driving.

The judge also warned Mr Hume that although he was being freed "that should not be taken as any indication that this case won't warrant a custodial sentence".

He scheduled both the plea and sentence for 30 May this year.