Prison inmate charged with attempted murder

May 2—ANDERSON — An Allen County man already serving a prison sentence for murder has been charged with attempted murder at the Pendleton prison.

Chris McCue, 50, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and inmate in possession of a dangerous device.

McCue was transported to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Jan. 13, 2023, at the Correctional Industrial Facility, video shows McCue follow another inmate into a restroom while concealing something in hand.

Twenty seconds later, the other inmate exits the restroom with a cut across his neck. He was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital for treatment which required 47 stiches.

McCue declined to be interviewed but several days later during a telephone call, he stated he would be in segregation for a long time.

"I didn't beat him up, he has 47 stitches in his neck," McCue states.

In a subsequent written message, McCue said he didn't know what charges he would be facing.

"If things would have went the way I wanted them to, the dude wouldn't B (be) breathing right now," he wrote. "I'm trying to get out of this prison, & I'm willing to kill someone to make it happen if I have to."

McCue said the other inmate made him mad, "and I gave him about 47 stitches in his neck".

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.