Prison guard from Muncie charged with battering inmate, official misconduct

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Muncie man employed as a correctional officer at a state prison in Pendleton has been accused of battering an inmate.

Shaunacy A. Edmonds, 34, was charged Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court 3 with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and official misconduct, both Level 6 felonies carrying up to 30 months in prison.

According to an affidavit, Edmonds — a sergeant at the Pendleton Correctional Facility — on May 14 repeatedly struck a 31-year-old inmate in the face while the prisoner "did not appear to be resisting staff anymore."

An investigator with the state Department of Correction reviewed a video of the incident, and also reported the Muncie correctional officer "delivered a knee strike" to the inmate's chest while he was seated in a chair with his hands restrained behind his back.

Interviewed by investigators, the prisoner, who is from Marion County, said the incident left him with a bloody face and busted lip.

He acknowledged he had earlier made comments threatening to spit on prison staff members and also told a correctional officer other than Edmonds that he intended to kill members of his family.

The inmate maintained he was not longer resisting officers and had been handcuffed at the time he was struck.

The affidavit indicated Edmonds was "gate closed" from the prison in the wake of the incident.

Interviewed by investigators on Tuesday, Edmonds said he felt the inmate was trying to remove his hand restraints at the time he struck him.

"Due to several statements by Edmonds not matching video, other staff interviews, the offender interview (and) evidence, Edmonds was placed under arrest and transported to the Madison County Detention Center after his interview," the affidavit said.

The Muncie man was released from on Wednesday after posting a $500 cash bond.

