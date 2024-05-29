Prison guard charged with striking an inmate

May 29—ANDERSON — A corrections officer at the Pendleton Correctional facility has been charged battery and official misconduct.

Shaunacy Edmonds, 34, Muncie, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and official misconduct.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by correctional police officer Jeffrey Malott, the incident took place on May 14 in the infirmary in which a video shows several officers, including Edmonds, attempting to stop an inmate from resisting.

The video shows Edmonds striking the inmate with a closed fist to the face and a knee strike.

Although Edmonds in a report said the inmate was attempting to get free, the video didn't support the allegation and showed Edmonds kneeing the inmate in the face.

The inmate said during the altercation he could hear a woman state "stop hitting him like that."

At some point a lieutenant told Edmonds to stop striking the inmate.

During an interview, Edmonds said he hit the inmate because he believed there was an attempt to remove the restraints.

Edmonds said he asked another correctional officer if what action he took was wrong.

The other guard said "it could have been done a different way".

Edmonds has been working as a correctional officer since 2020 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.