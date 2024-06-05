Prison escapee arrested in Collier County after leading troopers on chase across counties

A prison escapee faces several charges after authorities apprehended her in Collier County following a multi-county chase.

Aaliyah Christian Foster, 22, faces charges of fleeing and eluding; grand theft; driving with a suspended license; possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to sell; and reckless driving with damage to property or another person.

Additionally, the Florida Highway Patrol said, Foster has an active warrant as a prison escapee from the Florida Department of Corrections. The county where that originated remained unclear Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers learned a stolen silver Lexus fled an attempted traffic stop with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers spotted Foster in Lee County, on Interstate 75, and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 114, in Collier County.

Authorities said Foster failed to stop. Troopers, with the help of the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deployed stop sticks, causing the tires on the Lexus to deflate.

The Lexus continued to flee south on Interstate 75, driving on the rims, troopers said. The Lexus eventually entered the interchange of Golden Gate Parkway, at mile marker 105, and collided with a pedestrian crosswalk sign on the south shoulder.

Troopers said Foster was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, released and booked into the Collier County Jail. Her bond information and arraignment date were not available Wednesday afternoon.

