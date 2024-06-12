Boise prison escape suspects indicted on charge of killing 83-year-old Idaho man

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Officials have pressed charges against an Idaho prisoner who escaped from custody following an ambush at a Boise hospital and his accomplice in connection to the death of a North Idaho man.

Nicholas Umphenour, 28, and Skylar Meade, 31, were indicted by a Nez Perce grand jury Tuesday and both charged with first-degree murder in the death of 83-year-old James Mauney, of Juliaetta, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mauney didn’t return home after a morning walk with his dogs, which prompted the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office to issue a missing person alert. Police said they later found his body in a “desolate area” near Leland, about 10 miles east of Juliaetta, north of Lewiston.

Police have said they suspect Umphenour and Meade of being involved in two homicides after they found Mauney and another North Idaho man killed shortly after their escape from the ambush at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

“These indictments are the first step in the process of seeking justice for James Mauney,” Nez Perce Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a news release. “We have a long way to go to reach the conclusion we want and will continue to work diligently with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to ensure we have the strongest case possible to present.”

Both of the men were served the indictments Wednesday, the release said, and will be held on the charges without bond and brought to Nez Perce County District Court “to answer for the murder at a later date,” the release said.

Idaho State Police in a news release said troopers are still investigating the killing of 72-year-old Gerald “Don” Henderson, who was found in his Orofino home after his partner asked for a welfare check around 8 p.m. March 20, the same day of the ambush.

“ISP extends gratitude to the involved agencies supporting the investigations and the public for their support,” the release said.