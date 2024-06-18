Priority violations found at 39 Livingston County restaurants in May

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Each month, the Livingston County Health Department inspects restaurants, schools and other facilities for unsafe food practices.

Good food safety practices are critical to preventing foodborne illness and promoting public health. The Daily publishes reports on "priority" violations — ones that could "directly lead to contamination of food or increase the risk of transmitting a foodborne illness,” as well as corrective measures taken. All reports are available at swordsolutions.com/inspections.

A total of 39 dining establishments inspected in May had priority violations. Follow-up inspections of these violations are also provided if they occurred in May.

Restaurant inspections reveal serious violations that pose risks of foodborne illnesses.

Six priority violations were found at:

Eternity Brewing, 4060 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell

Pork was removed from a smoker the previous night and placed into a cooler wrapped in aluminum foil. The pork was at 49-54 degrees. It was discarded. A dish machine wasn't sanitizing properly. Dish machines were working properly during a follow-up inspection. There were dirty pans in a hand sink, and chemicals were stored in another hand sink. Hand sinks were accessible during a follow-up inspection. There was no soap or paper towel at a hand sink. Some was provided.

Five priority violations were found at:

Sidecar Slider Bar, 120 W. Main St. in Brighton

There was no sanitizer in a dish machine. Proper sanitizer levels were later confirmed. Chipotle sauce and other house-prepared sauces were past their discard dates. There were no towels at two hand sinks. There was no soap at three hand sinks. Several foods were not date marked, including cheese, cut tomatoes, cut lettuce, and cooked meats. Chipotle sauce was improperly date marked for nine days. Cooked pork and cut lettuce were improperly date marked for eight days. The foods were either properly dated or discarded. No violations were observed during a follow-up inspection.

Four priority violations were found at:

Fowlerville Marathon, 941 S. Grand Ave. in Fowlerville

The atmospheric vacuum breaker on a dish machine had failed and was leaking water. It needed repair. A dish machine was not sanitizing. It needed repair. Baked potatoes were improperly placed in 6-8-inch pans in a walk-in cooler. One was not perforated to allow air flow. A hand sink didn't have hot water.

Los Tres Amigos/Casa Tequila, 501 W. Main St. in Brighton

Employees weren't washing their hands in between tasks. An employee didn't wash their hands before wearing food handling gloves. A large plastic container of sliced tomatoes had expired. It was discarded. Hand sinks didn't have paper towels. Some were provided. There was a strainer in a hand sink. Dirty dishes were being stored in another hand sink. Proper hand washing was observed, and the sinks were stocked with towels and accessible, during a follow-up inspection.

Oak Pointe Country Club, 4500 Club Drive in Brighton

The salad/pantry cooler was holding foods, including cheeses and lettuce, at 48-51 degrees. They were discarded. The drain on the cook line was clogged. There were no tongs available for self-service apples. Some were provided. The facility was cooking outside on a grill without a hand sink nearby. They agreed to set up a temporary hand washing station.

Three priority violations were found at:

Bolicious Tea, 919 S. Latson Road in Howell

A soap dispenser at a hand sink was empty. It was refilled. There were no paper towels at a hand sink. Some were provided. Two chemical spray bottles were not labeled as to their content. They were labeled.

Hell Saloon, 4093 Patterson Lake Road in Putnam Township

A hand sink was blocked by equipment. It was removed. No test strips were available for the bar glass washer. A photo showing test strips was later emailed to the health department. Cooked gravy was improperly cooling in plastic containers. It was transferred to a two-inch metal pan.

Thread Creek Coffee, 10051 E. Highland Road, Suite 17, in Hartland Township

An employee didn't wash their hands before putting on food handling gloves and after ringing someone up at the register. Blenders were only being washed, rinsed, and sanitized at the end of the night instead of every four hours. There was a missing sanitizer test kit. A photo of a test kit was later emailed to the health department.

Two priority violations were found at:

Hunters Ridge Golf Course, 8101 Byron Road in Howell

There was a missing sanitizer test kit. A photo of a test kit was later emailed to the health department. There was no soap at a hand sink.

Huntmore Gulf Club, 9595 Estancia Drive in Brighton

Raw burgers were stored above and next to ready-to-eat foods. They were moved. A grill was set up outside without any hand sink available. A portable hand washing sink will be set up when the area is operating.

The Feedbag Cafe, 590 S. Grand Ave. in Fowlerville

Potatoes were left out for 1.5 hours so they would be easier to peel and holding at 52 degrees. The potatoes were put back into a walk-in cooler. Medicine was stored over and next to food in a walk-in cooler. It was moved away from food.

Tyrone Hills Golf Club, 8449 Old US-23 in Fenton

Hot dogs were holding at 110 degrees in a warmer. They were reheated and the warmer was adjusted. Ham sandwiches were holding at 46 degrees in a cooler. They were discarded. The dish machine was not sanitizing. It needed repair.

White Castle, 3832 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell

A cooler was holding foods at 46-49 degrees. Raw burger and cheese were discarded. Another cooler was holding re-hydrated onions at 47 degrees and cheese at 44 degrees. The onions were discarded, and the cheese was moved to another cooler. An employee used the register and then put on a pair of food handling gloves without washing their hands.

Wings Etc., 1788 N. Old US-23 in Hartland Township

There were no paper towels at a hand sink. They were replaced. A container with an ice scoop was stored in a hand sink. It was moved.

Zukey Lake Tavern, 5011 Girard Drive in Pinckney

No sanitizer was detected in a dish machine because the dispenser was not operational. It was repaired. Soups, pasta salad, and sauces were expired. They were discarded.

One priority violation was found at:

AG's Authentic Indian Cuisine, 10049 E. Grand River Ave., Suite 900, in Brighton

Chicken and rice were holding at 100 degrees in a warmer. The food was reheated.

Brighton Church of the Nazarene, 7669 Brighton Road in Brighton

A hand sink was partially blocked by popcorn equipment. The equipment was moved.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 8281 W. Grand River Ave. in Brighton

There were no sanitizer test strips available. A photo of test strips was later emailed to the health department.

Guido's Premium Pizza, 10049 E. Grand River Ave., Suite 800, in Brighton

Prepared meat and cheese products were not date marked. They were dated.

Hampton Inn and Suites, 3900 Grand Oaks Drive in Howell

There were no paper towels at a hand sink. Some were provided.

Hartland Glen Golf Course, 12400 Highland Road in Hartland Township

Chemical spray bottles were stored above single service items. They were moved.

Hatorando Sushi, 10582 Highland Road in Hartland Township

A dish machine in the kitchen was not sanitizing dishes properly. It needed repair.

Jersey Mike's Subs, 9984 E. Grand River Ave. in Brighton

Employees at a grill were not washing their hands between glove changes and after handling raw frozen meats.

Joe Kool's, 9555 Village Place Boulevard in Brighton

There was a missing sanitizer test kit.

La Marsa, 543 W. Grand River Ave. in Brighton

Two cans of beans were dented. The items were removed for a vendor credit.

Lakelands Golf and Country Club, 8760 Chilson Road in Brighton

There was food debris on a can opener blade, a mixer, and a deli slicer.

Livingston County Senior Nutrition, 11600 E. Grand River Ave. in Brighton

Milk was holding at 44 degrees because the cooler was set at the wrong temperature. The milk was relocated, and the cooler temperature was adjusted.

Moose Ridge Golf Course, 11801 Doane Road in South Lyon

The facility was pickling onions with vinegar and spices under refrigeration for more than seven days, which requires approval from the health department. A chef agreed to stop. Curing salt was discarded.

North Ridge Church, 7555 Brighton Road in Brighton

Sanitizer in a dish machine had expired. The product was replaced.

Picasso Café at the Brighton Health Center, 7500 Challis Road in Brighton

Employees touched a door handle while wearing food handling gloves.

Red Olive, 3838 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell

There were no paper towels at a hand sink. Some were provided.

St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2201 S. Old US 23 in Brighton

The drain hose for the ice machine had fallen into the floor drain. The hose was repositioned.

State Side Deli, 7526 Grand River Ave. in Brighton

No sanitizer was detected in a dish machine because the dispenser lines were full of air. The system was primed, and proper operation was temporarily restored.

Tim Horton's, 3980 Grand Oaks Drive in Howell

Cooked sausage patties and cooked chili were at 90-100 degrees in a small steam unit. The unit was turned up.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Towne Square Pizza, 117 E. Main Street in Pinckney

Bags of baked and breaded chicken strips were not date marked.

Village Manor Retirement, 9501 E. Highland Road in Howell

Tomato soup was holding at 47 degrees. It was discarded.

Waldenwoods Resort and Conference Center, 2975 Old US-23 in Hartland Township

Employees handled food at the pavilion. The only hand sink is in a nearby restroom. A temporary hand washing set up will be used.

Wendy's, 9370 Lee Road in Brighton

Trays were stored in a hand sink.

Whitmore Lake Pizza Co./Hungry Howie's, 11930 Whitmore Lake Road, Suite H, in Whitmore Lake

There were no towels at a hand sink because the dispenser was empty. It was refilled.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Priority violations found at 39 Livingston County restaurants in May