Principals, contracts on ECISD agenda

May 17—The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will consider hiring principals for Murry Fly Elementary School and Odessa High School when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Sam Martinez, the Murry Fly principal, is retiring, Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said.

Anthony Garcia is the principal at OHS and was recently named an executive director of leadership for the district.

Under purchase over $50,000 is the New Tech Network contract with Gale Pond Alamo.

The purpose is to expand the New Tech Network pipeline with the addition of Gale Pond Alamo as the elementary New Tech Network site, equipping students with New Tech Network's high-demand workforce skills such as:

— Knowledge and thinking, oral communication, written communication, collaboration, and agency all accomplished through project-based learning.

ECISD opened New Tech Odessa High School in 2011 focusing on the all-academic model designed to equip students with 21st century skills.

With the passing of the bond, a New Tech Network middle school is slated to launch in August 2026.

Gale Pond Alamo 5th graders will be the first group of students to feed into the New Tech Network middle school in the current New Tech Odessa facility, making New Tech Odessa a 6-12th grade New Tech Network program. This will make ECISD the only Pk-12 New Tech Network pipeline in Texas.

The total cost is $221,756. Broken down it's:

— 2024-2025: $85,180.

— 2025-2026: $76,988.

— 2026-2027: $59,588.

The meeting also includes discussion of and request for approval of the 2024-2025 Compensation Plan, updates on the bond issue and special presentations including:

— The announcement of the ECISD Memorial Scholarship recipients.

— Recognition of a variety of state qualifiers.

— Introduction of high school valedictorians and salutatorians.