Who are the new principals at Buncombe County Schools for 2024-25? What to know

Five school administrator assignments for the 2024-25 academic year have been announced in a Buncombe County Schools news release.

Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson, who made the announcement, commented on the five men and women assigned to the positions.

“Each of these new principals brings a wealth of high-quality expertise and experience, coupled with a genuine desire to serve students and families,” Jackson said. “I am excited about their commitment and dedication to excellence in education and to ensuring teachers and staff are equipped to help lead our schools."

Here's what we know about each of the new administrators, whose assignments are effective July 1, 2024, according to the news release.

Will Thrasher

Administrative assignment: Principal of Martin L. Nesbitt Jr. Discovery Academy

Thrasher has served as an assistant principal at T.C. Roberson High School for the past year, and another four years previously as both principal and assistant principal at Valley Springs Middle School.

The assignment is at return to Nesbitt Discovery Academy for Thrasher, who has previously worked at multiple positions including career development coordinator and four years spent as an engineering teacher.

Dr. Thea Wilson

Administrative assignment: Principal of the Progressive Education Program

Before her assignment as principal of the PEP, Wilson served as the director of admissions and as an audiologist for the past 15 years at the North Carolina School for the Deaf.

Angela Gwyn

Administrative assignment: Principal of Sand Hill-Venable Elementary School

Gwyn's position is a step up from her current assignment as the school’s assistant principal. She also served as the assistant principal for five years at Canton Middle School. Gwyn has 18 years as an elementary teacher and instructional coach for Buncombe County Schools under her belt.

Chad Upton

Administrative assignment: Principal of Pisgah Elementary

Upton has extensive previous experience in principal and vice principal positions. For the past eight years, he served as principal of Leicester Elementary.

Additionally, Upton has served as the principal of Woodfin Elementary, and as the assistant principal of Glen Arden, Emma and Fairview Elementary schools, Enka and Reynolds Middle schools and Erwin High School.

Penny Caldwell

Administrative assignment: Principal of Leicester Elementary School

Caldwell is an educator of 24 years, who has previously served as the school's assistant principal and reading specialist. She has also taught at Hominy Valley and Clyde Elementary schools and at a collegiate level at Western Carolina University.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: New principals named for Buncombe County Schools 2024-25