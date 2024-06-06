Principal placed on leave during locker room theft investigation at Oakwood HS resigns

Oakwood High School principal Paul Waller has resigned, according to a spokesperson from the district.

Waller’s resignation follows a months-long investigation into theft in the girls’ locker room. He has been on administrative leave since Feb. 2.

In January 2024, a male high school student was found in the girls’ locker room, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He was going through student backpacks and taking female clothing.

In an email obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, on Feb. 2, one Oakwood player told Waller that she was “truly disgusted” by the situation.

“At first, I was very angry and I was hoping that ‘the school will deal with it’ would be true…However, it did not go that way,” she wrote. “Instead, we had to beg for even a suspension after a kid in our school went through our locker room and stole stuff repeatedly for who knows how long.”

Waller became the Oakwood High School principal in 2009. The spokesperson said he submitted his resignation on June 5.

Oakwood leaders will begin searching for a new high school principal immediately, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 last asked for an update on the investigation in March.