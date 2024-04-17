New principal picked to lead Waukee High School

The Waukee Community School District has named the new principal for Waukee High School.

Judi Roland has been the high school's associate principal since 2015 but Roland has worked at Waukee High School for 21 years, according to a news release from the school district.

"This community’s unwavering support will continue to enable us to create an environment where students can explore their passions with guidance from some of the most talented and dynamic educators in the field,” Roland said in the release.

Her hire as principal needs school board approval.

Roland would replace Cary Justmann, who was named the Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District's first director of human resources, according to a news release from that district. He had previously been principal and assistant principal at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.

Roland has previously been an assistant principal and dean of students at Waukee High School. Among her accolades, the School Administrators of Iowa and Iowa Alliance for Arts Education named her as the 2024 Fine Arts Administrator of the Year for leadership in developing and advocating for the arts.

She is a graduate of Iowa State University and also earned a master's degree and specialist in educational administration degree from Drake University.

Terry Hurlburt, Waukee's associate superintendent, said in the district's news release: “I can think of no one better to lead Waukee High School into the future, and I am excited to see her in her new role.”

