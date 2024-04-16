New principal named at Oconee County High School

An Oconee County High School alumnus has been appointed as the new principal at the high school where he graduated in 2001.

Matt Stephens, who is currently principal at Oconee County Middle School, will replace former principal Kevin Yancey, who will become the school system’s Director of Student Services.

The appointments were approved Monday by the Oconee County Board of Education.

Stephens served as assistant principal at the middle school for five years and is completing his second year as principal. He has degrees from Piedmont College and Valdosta State University.

He and his wife, Megan, who was named Teacher of the Year for Oconee County Elementary School for 2023-24, have three children, all who attend Oconee schools.

In addition, the school district appointed Peter Adams of Watkinsville as the new chief financial officer for the system. Adams has worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections since 2015 and currently serves as a deputy director of administration and finance. He has previously worked in various roles for the state Department of Public Safety, Office of Economic Development and the state Board of Regents.

He and his wife Kari have three children.

Yancey, principal at Oconee high since 2020, was previously an assistant principal and director of athletics. He and his wife, Chelsey, a teacher at Oconee County Middle, have three sons.

“We are pleased to announce these individuals for leadership positions with Oconee County Schools,” Superintendent Jason L. Branch said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: New principal appointed at Oconee County High School