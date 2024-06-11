Principal named at EA Cox Middle School in Columbia

Dr. Christine Potts

Maury County Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Ventura named Christine Potts as the new principal of E.A. Cox Middle School.

Potts brings a wealth of experience and a dedication to academic excellence to her new role. With a background deeply rooted in education, she has served in various capacities, including as principal of Spring Hill High School, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership in overseeing the daily operations of the school and its staff.

Prior to her tenure as principal, Potts served as an adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University, where she taught Bachelor, Masters, and EDS level classes in curriculum and instruction and leadership.

Her commitment to educational excellence is further evidenced by her role as assistant principal at Spring Hill High School and Mt. Pleasant Middle School of the Visual & Performing Arts.

Potts's educational journey includes a Doctorate Degree in Administration and Supervision from Tennessee State University, a Master’s in Administration & Supervision from Middle Tennessee State University, and a Bachelor of Science from the same institution.

Additionally, she holds an associate degree from Columbia State University and a Certificate from the Summer Institute for Special Education at Memphis State University.

“I am both excited and saddened at the same time. I am sad to leave my Spring Hill family, with whom I have been for over 10 years. However, I am also excited about the new opportunity to lead E. A. Cox in a positive direction—a place that I helped open in 1997," Potts said. "I am looking forward to working with the staff, students, and families who support the E. A. Cox community, and I can't wait to get started.”

Ventura said Potts's "passion for education, coupled with her extensive experience and leadership skills, make her an excellent fit for the role of principal at E.A. Cox Middle School. Maury County Public Schools."

