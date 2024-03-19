Principal of high ranking Lexington school will move to newest middle school

Dave Hoskins has been named principal for Lexington’s newest middle school — Mary E. Britton Middle School — slated to open in August 2025, a news release said.

Hoskins is currently principal of Edythe J. Hayes Middle School and will remain in that role until his new role begins at Mary E. Britton in July 2024.

Under Hoskins, Hayes has been consistently rated as the highest-performing non-magnet middle school in the district, and in 2022, Hayes was ranked 14 among all middle schools in Kentucky based on state testing results, a news release said.

Hoskins began his career in 2001 as a teacher in Franklin County Schools at Elkhorn Middle School. Hoskins joined Fayette schools in 2004 as an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Edythe J. Hayes in its first year. During his tenure as a teacher, he also served as head football coach.

In 2006 he was named second associate principal at Edythe J. Hayes and served in that role until becoming principal in 2012.

“Mr. Hoskins was a founding teacher at EJHMS and is familiar with a new school taking shape and building its own unique school culture,” said Chief School Leadership Officer Bill Bradford. “His proven record as a middle school educator and school leader will help ensure a successful opening for Mary E. Britton Middle School in 2025.”

“Dave’s commitment to academic excellence, equity, and family engagement will serve him well as the inaugural principal for our newest school,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. “He understands the value and impact of quality relationships, and his proven success as a middle school leader will yield an immediate impact as he builds a new school community at Mary E. Britton.”

Hoskins earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in secondary English education from the University of Kentucky, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Kentucky University. He serves on the Eastern Kentucky University College of Education advisory committee and served as the former chair of the Juvenile Restorative Justice board of directors.

A new principal has not yet been chosen for Edythe J. Hayes.