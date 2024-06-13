Principal at Des Moines' Brody Middle School dies

Thomas Hoffman, who served as Brody Middle School's principal for 12 years, died Wednesday evening, Ian Roberts, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, said in a letter to district staff and parents.

"We are heartbroken to share with you that our long-time principal, Thomas Hoffman, has passed away," the letter said. "He has been the educational leader of Brody Middle School since 2012 and leaves a very large hole in our hearts and minds."

Roberts wrote that Hoffmann had a recent "diagnosis." It did not say what the diagnosis was, but that it "did not distract him from his commitment to our school and a strong finish to the school year."

"Since joining our school a dozen years ago, he brought about positive changes to Brody," the letter said. "Mr. Hoffman leaves a proud legacy at Brody."

Hoffmann previously served as the principal of Ames Middle School, as a high school principal in Chicago and as a language arts and history teacher in Arizona.

"Iowa’s reputation for educational excellence is well known throughout the nation, and I am honored to join a school district that is a leader in adding to that legacy,” Hoffman said in a 2012 release from the school district announcing his appointment at Brody. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with everyone in the Brody community to support the work to provide our children with the best possible education.”

In 2013, Brody became one of 10 schools in the district accepted as a candidate or member of the International Baccalaureate program. It was authorized as an IB World School in 2015.

“The IB program benefits all students, and is designed to be inclusive of all learners,” Hoffman said in a release from the school district announcing the school's IB candidate status. “No matter what a student plans to do in high school and beyond, the IB program supports the district’s expectation that students have the knowledge, skills and abilities to succeed at their next stage in life. I am excited that Brody will be able to offer this world-class program to the students of our community.”

Brody Middle School will pay tribute to Hoffman in August, when school is back in session.

