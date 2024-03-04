Principal announced for school becoming Muscogee County center for struggling students

The leader of a new center being created in Columbus to help struggling students has been named.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School principal Kaprice Bentley-Brown will be the principal of the K-2 Early Literacy and Numeracy Initiative when it opens in time for next school year at Brewer Elementary School, the Muscogee County School District announced Monday.

The Ledger-Enquirer reported last month that the center’s students will come from four of MCSD’s lowest-ranked elementary schools on the state standardized tests: Brewer, Davis, Dorothy Height and MLK.

“Mrs. Bentley-Brown is an experienced and proven leader with a solid instructional background and passion for early childhood education,” MCSD superintendent David Lewis said in a news release. “She is wholly committed to realizing the exciting vision for this bold new initiative that honors each child’s inherent right to determine their future. Her proven record of school improvement, professional learning and staff development, as well as parental and community partner engagement, are critically important to leading this unique endeavor.”

Karprice Bentley-Brown

Bentley-Brown said in the news release, “My educational philosophy is to cultivate a nurturing learning environment where diverse children and passionate adults feel known, valued and inspired.

“I am committed to providing the necessary support and professional learning opportunities for teachers to implement personalized learning, student agency, and high-quality literacy and numeracy instruction for our diverse learners,” she added. “I firmly believe that, by offering these opportunities, every student can achieve and reach their highest level of growth.”

MCSD describes the K-2 Initiative as an innovative, research-based and systemic acceleration learning model that addresses structured reading based on the Science of Reading and early numeracy for children in kindergarten through second grade.

The news release didn’t explain who will succeed Bentley-Brown as MLK principal or where Brewer principal Patricia Woodall will work and in what position next year school year.

The L-E will update this story when those answers are received.