Princeton woman charged with malicious wounding

Apr. 2—A Princeton woman was charged with the felony crime of malicious wounding after an early morning incident on April 2 in Fayette County.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Norma I. Taylor, 51, was charged with malicious wounding after Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies performed a traffic stop at about 3 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Rte. 19 in Oak Hill when they saw a vehicle swerve in the roadway.

After stopping the vehicle, deputies noticed the passenger appeared to have been beaten, Fridley said. The officers spoke to the driver and the passenger, the latter who alleged his injuries were inflicted by the driver by use of a screwdriver and other weapons.

That led to a search of the vehicle, the release noted, and weapons consistent with the victim's statement were located.

The man was transported to CAMC Plateau Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Taylor was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

— Steve Keenan

