Princeton students plan pro-Palestinian encampment: Report

Students at Princeton University are preparing to set up a pro-Palestinian encampment, mimicking other schools across the country, according to records obtained by the National Review.

In one document obtained by the conservative-leaning outlet, the students label their protest the “Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment” and list their demands to stop the event, including the university calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and condemning Israel’s actions, the school giving financial transparency on its investments and divesting its endowments from companies associated with Israel.

Princeton would also have to associate itself with Palestinian institutions and disassociate with Israeli ones, such as sponsoring birthright Israel trips.

“We’re not going anywhere until these demands are met — hundreds of students, alumni, workers, and professors are and will continue to exercise their right to peacefully protest. Our values call on us to speak up for justice for Palestinians, and to confront the unethical investments of Princeton University’s endowment. We will not be silenced, we will be heard. We will not rest until divest!” the document reads.

The National Review obtained other documents the protesters disseminated including a list of professors friendly to their cause, how to recruit others to join the encampment and different roles people will have in the encampment, such as running to get supplies and how much risk is associated with each of the roles.

In one of the documents, the students highlight they do not believe extreme measures such as expulsion will be taken against students

“We think expulsion is highly unlikely; only students who have been expelled in the movement at Vanderbilt were expelled for touched (‘assaulted’) a police officer. Explusion is highly unlikely; at Princeton it requires committee and we know that at least 2 faculty members who are part of the committtee are in the Faculty for Justice in Palestine,” the document reads.

The vice president for student life at Princeton has sent out an email to students reminding students of the school’s commitment to free expression — but warning there are strict limits to protests on campus.

“For those reasons, among others, our policies explicitly prohibit such conduct, and I want to be sure you understand that we will act promptly in order to address it. Any individual involved in an encampment, occupation, or other unlawful disruptive conduct who refuses to stop after a warning will be arrested and immediately barred from campus. For students, such exclusion from campus would jeopardize their ability to complete the semester. In addition, members of our community would face a disciplinary process (for students this could lead to suspension, delay of a diploma, or expulsion),” Rochelle Calhoun said.

At other pro-Palestinian encampments, hundreds of students have been arrested and other schools have gone as far as to expel students for their participation.

These protests have received bipartisan condemnation, especially at Columbia University, where numerous lawmakers have visited and called for the president to resign.

The Hill has reached out to a member of Princeton’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter for comment.

