Princeton police working 'nonstop' to solve fatal shooting

Jun. 13—princeton — Local police were continuing an investigation Wednesday into the shooting death of a man found on Kee Street and asking people with information to come forward.

Chief T.A. Gray of the Princeton Police Department spoke Wednesday about the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a man found on Saturday, June 8.

"In the early morning hours June 8, 2024, officers with the Princeton PD received a call about a possible gunshot victim at 417 Kee Street, which is on the east end of our town," Gray said during a meeting at the Princeton Municipal Building. "When officers arrived, they observed a 52-year-old male, Mr. (Shaileshbhai) Patel with a gunshot to his upper left chest area."

Officers immediately secured the scene and called for medical assistance from the Princeton Rescue Squad and Princeton Fire Department.

"Once officers cleared the scene, they began to canvas the immediate area looking for any evidence or suspects," Gray said. "They then contacted the medical examiner. She arrived out of Greenbrier County. After she was able to process the scene, the officers present, including myself, searched the area looking for any evidence, video cameras, any neighbors who were willing to talk to us at the time and observe the video."

The victim has been transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

"I do want to thank the neighborhood for all the help they have given us during this time," Gray said. "We do have a couple of leads that we are still working and I will let you know that we work any lead whether big or small."

Anyone with information is being asked to share it with investigators.

"And I will ask this: if there is anyone who knows anything about this, please come forward," Gray said. "You can contact us at 304-487-5000 at the police department. If you can't get any answers there, I ask you to contact 304-425-8911. That will be the 911 emergency center non-emergency line."

"We have been working this nonstop and we are continuing to do so," Gray said.

Contact Greg Jordan at

gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com