Princeton man pleads guilty and another sentenced in federal court for drug case

Mar. 5—Staff reports

BLUEFIELD — One Mercer County man was sentenced Monday in federal court and another entered a guilty plea on drug-related cases, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dailen Isaiah Defoe, 20, of Princeton, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of fentanyl and Malachi Damonte Cooper, 22, also of Princeton, was sentenced to eight years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 8, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Bluefield residence where Defoe and Cooper were staying. Officers found 734 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 130 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a money counter, a Micro Draco 7.62mm semi-automatic pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol loaded with a 30-round magazine and over $23,000. Defoe and Cooper admitted that they possessed the controlled substances and intended to distribute them.

Defoe further admitted to selling a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Princeton on Aug. 19, 2021. Defoe also admitted to selling additional quantities of fentanyl to the confidential informant in Princeton on Aug. 23.

and Aug. 31, 2021.

On Aug. 31, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence where Defoe was staying in Princeton. Officers found approximately 375 grams of methamphetamine, 774 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, three semi-automatic handguns, two drum magazines, various other firearm magazines and ammunition and several thousand dollars. Defoe admitted that he possessed the controlled substances and intended to distribute them.

Defoe is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The task force consists of members of the West Virginia State Police, the Bluefield Police Department, the Princeton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the McDowell County Sheriff's Department, and the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearings. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com