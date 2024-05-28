Princeton awards honorary doctorate of law to former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander

Lamar Alexander doesn't need another accolade to add to his resume, but an honorary doctorate from Princeton University is hard to pass up.

The university awarded Alexander, 83, an honorary Doctorate of Laws during a ceremony May 28. Princeton highlighted his decades in public service and his willingness to reach across the aisle to his Democratic colleagues.

“Admired for his legacy of substantive and bipartisan policy initiatives as a United States senator, secretary of education, and governor of Tennessee, he steered dozens of bills into law as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions,” reads a statement from the university. “His tenacity against partisan headwinds helped to resolve vexing issues in federal education policy and to reaffirm support for scientific research as a Congressional imperative.”

“I am grateful for this unexpected recognition by one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious universities," Alexander said in a statement to Knox News.

Former U.S. Sen Lamar Alexander, one of Tennessee's most accomplished public figures, was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from Princeton University on May 28.

Alexander is one of the most accomplished Tennesseans in history. He served as governor, University of Tennessee president, U.S. Secretary of Education and three terms in the U.S. Senate. He also ran twice unsuccessfully for president. In all, his career of public service spanned some 42 years.

A seven-time author, Alexander is due to come out with a new book in 2025 that will offer a reflective look at his career in politics.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tyler_whetstone.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Princeton awards honorary doctorate to former Sen. Lamar Alexander