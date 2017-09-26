Prince William makes candid admission about Prince George at school

Prince George is so over school!

The 4-year-old British royal, much like a lot of children just starting their educations, reportedly didn't want to go to school on Tuesday morning, the Daily Mirror's Royal Correspondent, Victoria Murphy, revealed.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands at the Invictus Games

According to Murphy, Prince William made small talk with another parent at Thomas's Battersea school in London on Tuesday, when he said, "I just dropped George off, and he didn't want to go."

Of course, it's entirely normal for young children to have a hard time leaving their parents when first going to school. George is likely used to being at home or with his parents and caretakers for most of his time, so it's understandable that he would experience an adjustment period when first starting out his schooling.

After all, William's frank admission comes less than three weeks after George started his schooling on Sept 7., when his father walked him into school in an adorable father-son moment. Mom, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has been staying home as of late to deal with morning sickness from her recently-announced third pregnancy.

Related:

Watch original series, sports and more on go90.

Since enrolling at Thomas's Battersea, a handful of reports have surfaced about George's time at the school, including the institution's policy on discouraging children to have best friends.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson developing show about being left for a royal

"There's a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited, you don’t give out the invites in class,'' British talk show hostJane Moore revealedearlier this month. "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that's the ethos of the school. They don’t encourage you to have best friends."

Additionally, a week after George started the school year, a 40-year-old woman wasarrestedon suspicion of attempted burglary at the school after she "gained access to its premises."

See photos from Prince George's first day of school:



See more photos of Prince George:



More from AOL.com:

Actress Jenny Mollen shares completely nude selfie at 38 weeks pregnant

'Jeopardy!' contestants have no idea what team HOF-ers played for

How ‘Kevin Can Wait’ killed off Donna in the season 2 premiere