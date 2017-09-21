Prince William hints that Duchess Kate's third baby may be coming sooner than thought

The whole world is eagerly waiting for the arrival of Duchess Kate and Prince William's third baby. And though reports suggest that the couple's child won't be born until late April to early May, Prince William is giving us a reason to think their bundle of joy is coming sooner than originally thought!

During a visit with Spitalfields Crypt Trust, a charity that supports those dealing with homelessness and addiction, the father to Prince George and Princess Charlotte sneakily dropped a major hint that his wife might be further on in her pregnancy than everyone was originally led to believe.

A midwife congratulated Wills on the baby news, to which he replied: "All the best with the midwifery, I may see you sooner than you think."

... so what does this all mean?!

RELATED: Kate's last public appearance before announcing baby No.3:

The royal also received a wooden owl during the meeting as a gift for his newborn, whose gender has yet to be revealed, as well as two extra ones for George and Charlotte so they wouldn't get jealous.

"We don't want any arguments," he joked.

Duchess Kate has kept a low profile since the announcement of her pregnancy on September 4.

According to Kensington Palace, she is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum (severe morning sickness). The condition affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea, dehydration, and low blood pressure, among other things.

Earlier this week, Kate sort of made her return into the spotlight in a PSA video in which she opens up about the importance of mental health.

For more on Kate's pregnancy, watch the video above.

RELATED: Kate's style before she became a royal:

