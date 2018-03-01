Prince William to make first official Royal visit to Palestinian Territories

The Duke of Cambridge is to become the first member of the Royal Family to make an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, in his most diplomatically sensitive tour yet.

The Duke will travel to the region this summer for a deeply significant visit, ending what has been perceived by some as a 70-year snub of Israel.

Kensington Palace has announced that the Duke will undertake the visit to Israel, Jordan and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, on the request of the Foreign Office.

It is the first time an official visit has been made to the Occupied Palestinian Territories by a member of the British Royal Family, with the Duke becoming the first senior Royal to visit Israel in the line of duty.

The tour, which the Duke will undertake without his wife and children, is the most politically sensitive task of his career by some measure, with recent trips to confined to uncontroversial expeditions to Canada, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Recent Royal visits, to Norway and Sweden, have steered clear of political controversy Credit: Getty More

It comes he significantly steps up his duties to support the Queen, after giving up work as a search and rescue pilot to become a full-time Royal.

The trip has been in the pipeline for some time, with discussions over sending a member of the Royal Family to mark the centenary of the November 1917 Balfour Declaration eventually coming to nothing.

The decision to send the Duke, second-in-line to the throne, has been welcomed by senior figures in the region, with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, saying: "This is a historic visit, the first of its kind, and it will be greeted here with great affection.”

The visit will see the Duke meet with senior politicians, local charities and spend time “getting to know the people of the region”, and is designed to “promote cultural and diplomatic ties”, a source said.

Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed news of the visit Credit: AP More

It is thought to be in part the result of the deepening economic and security ties between Israel and the UK, with a particular emphasis on trade.

The trip is also likely to prove a diplomatic minefield for the 35-year-old Duke, who is compelled to avoid making any politically controversial statements in public at all times.

Until recently, a trip to the region has been considered too problematic to risk, with fears over security and concerns that Israel would make political capital from the tacit seal of approval a visit from the Royal Family would bring.