Prince William County firefighters extinguish lingering county-wide fires overnight

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fire officials in Prince William County battled about 39 fires from Wednesday afternoon into the early hours of Thursday due to dry, windy weather conditions.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Mott Smolsky, Assistant Chief Fire Marshal, said there were no longer any active fires in the county.

Though most of the fires were small, Smolsky said three larger fires persisted for hours on Wednesday, one of which was a brush fire in Locust Shade Park. Units tackled the fire there into the overnight hours.

3 acres involved in large Northwest DC brush fire

Officials went back to the scene Thursday morning to extinguish lingering hot spots at the park.

Smolsky described the impacted Locust Shade area as heavily wooded with deep ground cover, making it more difficult to fully extinguish. He warned people in the area that smoke and the smell of smoke will most likely linger.

There was no threat to nearby structures or residents.

In the dozens of fires that popped up, no injuries or damage to structures were reported to officials.

