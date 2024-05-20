Prince Henry Society of Fall River awards Pilot Awards to Pimental and Rodrigues

FALL RIVER - Ray Pimental and Doug Rodrigues were honored for their service by their colleagues at a recent meeting of the Fall River Chapter of the Prince Henry Society. They received the Pilot Award.

“The Pilot Award is presented to those members who went above and beyond by unselfishly giving their time and passion to support the Society and its mission,” said President Dave Rocha.

Pimental has served as secretary and vice president of the Society. He has been active in the food drive and other Society efforts. A member of the Elks and other community groups, Pimental works for the Internal Revenue Service.

Rodrigues served as president during a time of transition and kept the Society moving forward. The local accountant continues to be active in the Society’s community service and is involved with other organizations in the Fall River area.

The two honorees were introduced by Past Prince Henry State Council President and former Fall River Chapter president Fred Franco, who pointed out that the Pilot Award has not been given out for a few years. He and President Rocha presented the pair with certificates and pins.

The mission of the Prince Henry Society is to promote the civic, cultural, economic, educational and social betterment of individuals of Portuguese descent. However, the Society realizes that the need extends beyond the Portuguese community, and pledges to work for the betterment of all those in need. Each year the group also awards scholarships to local high school students of Portuguese descent.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Prince Henry Society awards Pilot Awards to Pimental and Rodrigues