Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share sweet kiss after polo match win

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet kiss for the cameras at a charity polo match in Florida. His wife, Meghan, and cameras for a Netflix miniseries watched the Prince as he secured a goal for his charity on Friday. Sentebale provides support for children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana, southern Africa. Meghan presented Harry with a trophy after his team won The Sentebale Polo Cup, a match that happens annually.

