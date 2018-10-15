Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Going Down Under. Here’s What to Know About Britain's Tangled Role in the Region

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney on Monday to begin their first major foreign tour as a married couple. The trip is timed around their attendance at the Invictus Games, which begin in Sydney next weekend, but its implications are sure to reach far beyond the sporting world.

The pair, who wed in May, will spend two weeks touring Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, countries that are all members of the Commonwealth, the association of territories formerly ruled by the British Empire, for most of whom Queen Elizabeth II is head of state. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both said that when it comes to championing the causes close to their hearts, they plan to pay particular attention to the work that needs to be done across that larger union of nations.

But that commitment comes at a time when the Commonwealth is increasingly strained. In Australia, the leader of the opposition Labor Party has promised to hold a referendum on ditching the Queen if he wins the next election, which must take place by next year. And in neighboring New Zealand, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said in 2017 that she advocates a republican form of government — without an unelected head of state — and that her country should have a public discussion on whether to keep its current relationship with the Queen.

That all means that Harry and Meghan’s visit comes at an important time for the Royal Family looking forward. But what they encounter in Oceania will also be inextricably linked to the legacies of the sometimes painful past.

Here’s a quick guide to Britain’s history in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Early expeditions

The history of European excursions to the Antipodes dates back to the 17th century, when Dutch explorers first “discovered” the land that would later be known as Australia. The first landing came in 1606, by the Dutch sailor Willem Janszoon and his crew.

Over the following century, sorties — mainly by Dutch explorers, but also their English and Spanish counterparts — served to map what was being called the “Southern Continent.” What would become Tonga was first sighted by European eyes in 1616, followed by New Zealand in 1642 and Fiji in 1643.

But it was not until late the following century when Europeans first decided to colonize Oceania. In that enterprise, it was not the Dutch but rather the British who led the way.

Australia

The British Empire lost its territories in America in 1783, following the American Revolution, which the British government saw as a threat to its Empire. Just five years later, on Jan. 26, 1788 — a day that is now celebrated as Australia Day — the first British settlers arrived in Australia. The timing was fortuitous for those concerned for the fate of the Empire: an outpost could be established in this newly mapped land, showing that the Empire’s hold on the world was as strong as ever.

The first settlers established a penal colony on the continent in 1788, and many British convicts were shipped over to Australia to ease pressure on overcrowded prisons at home. At the same time as expeditions into the interior, more prisoners followed — a roughly century-long process that would shape British Australia’s social tensions and sow the seeds for the more recent transformation of a stereotype into a source of national pride. Britain claimed Australia for the crown, and over time towns and cities sprang up.

Yet the indigenous people of Australia, known commonly as Aboriginals, had a history stretching back long before European arrival. The British, in claiming Australia as a possession of the crown, did not recognize their existence as worthy of political representation. Some experts estimate that up to 90% of the Aboriginal population was wiped out by disease and conflict within the first 10 years of British settlement.

By the mid-19th century, democratic movements sweeping Europe had made their way to Australia, and London transferred some powers to the provinces. By 1901, Australia had effectively declared its independence, but it remained a member of the Commonwealth. It sent nearly a million troops to fight alongside the U.K. in the Second World War, for example.

A 1942 map, laying out the World War II battlefields of the Pacific, shows the powers that control or occupy the islands of the area More