Prince Harry lists United States as permanent residence in business filing

Prince Harry listed the United States as his permanent residence in a business filing this week. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

April 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry listed the United States as his primary residence in a business filing.

In a filing Wednesday in Companies House, the government agency that lists public documents for privately-owned businesses in Britain, Harry wrote "new country/state usually resident: United States," using his full name Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle live in Santa Barbara, Calif., with their children Archie and Lilibet.

He made the filing for Travalyst, his eco-tourism organization he created before leaving Britain. He listed the date for the change in address as June 29, 2023.

Meghan Markle launched her own lifestyle brand this week by sending strawberry jelly to select influencers across the United States, labeled American Riviera Orchard -- Montecito.

Harry has traveled back to Britain several times since his move to California. One of his latest trips came in February when his father, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.

He was also in London to testify in one of his legal battles against various British tabloids for illegally gathering information about him.